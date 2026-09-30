Obituary: Charles Dennis Campbell

Charles Dennis Campbell of Monarch, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the age of 91. He followed his beloved Susie by less than four months, and those who knew them best will tell you he was never meant to be long without her.

Campbell was born on April 8, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Guy and Winifred (Joyce) Campbell. His early years were as hard as a Montana winter. He lost his mother when he was 12, and his father and siblings were largely absent from his life. With no one place to call home, he found shelter with his grandmother and great-aunt, strict women whose discipline he learned from even as he did his best to dodge it. Then there was Leo LaMar, owner of the Ozark Club in Great Falls, who taught him cleverness and the basics of business. Campbell never lacked for grit, but it was the kindness of these unlikely caretakers that shaped him.

At Great Falls Central, he was a standout quarterback, graduating with scholarship offers from Fresno State and Montana State. He played at Fresno State as a true freshman.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

