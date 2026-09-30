Obituary: Chief Master Sergeant Patrick A. Lewis

Chief Master Sergeant Patrick A. Lewis died at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from respiratory issues.

Patrick was born in San Bernardino, California, on March 22, 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he was previously stationed at K. I. Sawyer AFB, Michigan; Mt. Home AFB, Idaho; Griffiss AFB in Rome, New York; Incirlik AB, Turkey; Kisling NCO Academy at Kapaun Air Station, Germany; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) at Hickam AFB, Hawaii.

Patrick later returned to Malmstrom AFB and retired from the United States Air Force in May of 2002. Following his military retirement, he continued his professional career by subcontracting with Lockheed Martin.

Patrick received his Master’s Degree from Troy State University. He also dedicated his time and talents to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Reconciliation and Dispute Resolution. He served on the LCMS Montana District Board of Directors and was an Elder, Trustee, and member of the Board of Directors at Peace Lutheran Church.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. Lewis and Jaquelyn (Funderberg) Lewis and his sister Cheryl Poitras.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Mentzel) Lewis; children, Brandon Lewis (Becca), Jennifer Lewis, Michael Lewis (Crystal) and his brother, Robert “Bob” Lewis. Also, grandchildren, Zoe, Isabelle, Rylee, Kirsten, Cole, Aedan, Emma, and Kaylee.

Pat enjoyed golfing with his friends, hiking with family, camping, eating spicy cuisines, sharing chips with Bailey the dog, winning at Trivial Pursuit and working on his 1969 Volkswagen Beetle.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Peace Lutheran Church in Great Falls, Montana.

Donations are suggested to Echoz Pregnancy Center, Men’s Veteran Grace Home or Foothills Community Christian School.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Great Falls, MT.

