Obituary: Christopher Adam Riphenburg

Christopher Adam Riphenburg of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 6, 2026. Christopher was born in Great Falls on February 19, 1976, and was referred to by all who knew him as Chris.

Chris did a little bit of everything throughout his life, always willing to lend a hand, learn a new trade, or take on a challenge. He had a gift for hard work and an even bigger gift for showing up for the people he loved.

On February 24, 2001, Chris married his best friend, Zaneta. Together they built a life full of love, laughter, and hard work, raising two children, Zachary and Karissa.

Chris was an incredibly involved father, always present in his children’s lives and eager to share the things he loved most with them. He passed on his passion for cars and dirt bikes and spent countless hours introducing his kids to the outdoors - hunting, camping, and soaking in Montana’s wide-open spaces together. He was truly the life of the party, bringing energy into every room and making every gathering more fun just by being there.

Beyond his own family, Chris was a helping hand and a listening ear to so many. He was the kind of person others could always count on - a great friend, and a father figure to countless people and kids who were lucky enough to know him.

Chris is survived by his wife, Zaneta; son, Zachary; daughter, Karissa; parents; siblings; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chris’s service is to be announced at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchnderFuneralHome.com.

