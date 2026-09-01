Obituary: Cynthia Marie Noble

Cynthia Marie Noble, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away in Great Falls on August 18, 2026. She was born in Great Falls on April 1, 1957, and remained closely rooted in the community that shaped her life.

Cynthia was a graduate of Great Falls High School, and she went on to build a long and steady working life through her service with Easter Seals, where she was part of the janitorial crew for more than 30 years. Her dedication and constancy reflected a life marked by perseverance, purpose, and quiet strength.

She also found joy and achievement in many pursuits. Cynthia was a Special Olympics athlete who excelled in swimming for over 20 years, a distinction that spoke to both her determination and her spirit. She was also a member of the Cerebral Palsy bowling league for more than 20 years, enjoying the friendship and fellowship that came with it. At home and in her spare time, she loved gardening and took pleasure in working on puzzles and word search books.

Above all, Cynthia loved her sisters, and family was at the heart of her life. She is survived by her sisters, Amy K. Daniels, Diane C. Daniels, Laura Harris and her husband, Les, and Paula Jellison and her husband, Roger. She had four nieces and a nephew. The bond she shared with them was a cherished and defining part of her life, and her love for them will remain a lasting part of her memory.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Noble; her mother, Barbara Raunig; and her stepfather, William Daniels.

Cynthia will be remembered for her steadfast nature, her accomplishments, the simple joys she embraced, and the love she held for those closest to her. Her life leaves a lasting impression on all who knew her, and her memory will be treasured with affection.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.

