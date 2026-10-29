Obituary: Dale E. Nash

Dale E. Nash passed away on October 22, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Cremation has taken place and Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Dale was born on September 6, 1934, in Broadview, Montana, to Harvey and Florence Nash.

After dating for just three months, Dale married Kathleen Keeler on June 3, 1961, at St. Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls. Together, they built a life and family that spanned 65 years of marriage. They had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary shortly before Kathleen’s passing in June, proving that sometimes love has the last word—even when a priest predicts a marriage won’t last!

As a young man, Dale worked a variety of outdoor jobs before being drafted into the United States Army in 1954. He served 18 months in Germany, where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. During his military service, he also earned his GED. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

Following his military service, Dale began working for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph, which later became US West. He retired in 1988 at the age of 54, ready to spend more time doing the things he loved.

Dale was an avid hunter and passed that passion along to his sons and grandchildren, creating memories and traditions that would carry on through the generations. He also loved camping, ice fishing in the winter, and snowmobiling in his younger years. Whether hunting, fishing, or enjoying time outdoors, Dale found happiness in the simple pleasures of being outside and sharing those experiences with his family.

One of the most memorable chapters of Dale and Kathleen’s life together began in 1971, when they purchased a farm near Sun River, Montana. It was a big undertaking, but one that brought countless rewards to their entire family. Their days began early, with morning chores on the farm before heading into town to work full-time jobs. They raised grain, hay, and cattle while balancing the demands of farm life and their careers.

In 1974, the family returned to Great Falls when the daily commute became too much. However, the farm continued to hold a special place in their hearts. After retirement, Dale and Kathleen moved back to the farm in 1989 and remained there until 2006, when, as they put it, “the cattle were getting faster than us.”

Growing up on the farm was a special time for their children, and the memories made there remained treasured throughout the years. Their grandchildren also looked forward to spending time at the farm with Grandpa and Grandma, continuing the family traditions and creating memories of their own.

Dale’s life was marked by hard work, a love of the outdoors, and a deep connection to his family. From his younger days working outdoors to his years in the military, his career, and the many seasons spent on the farm, he built a life full of experiences that will be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his sons, Mark (Kay) Nash and Steve (Dianne) Nash; daughter, Theresa (Dave) McCune; grandchildren, Josh (Sara) Young, Kyle (Shantel) Nash, Shane (Jaye) McCune, Sarah (Kori) Meiers, and Abby Fann; great-grandchildren, Abbie, Ledger, Harlen, Hudson, Mariah, Jack, Nick, Noah, Kaiden and Bridger.

Dale was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Keeler Nash; parents, Harvey and Florence Nash; brother, Dean Nash; and sisters, Margaret (Bill) Bickle, Reva (Donald) Popelka, and Hazel (Art) Harms. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

