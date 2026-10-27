Obituary: Dale Leroy Smith

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dale Leroy Smith. He died peacefully at the age of 95 at his home in Birchwood Assisted Living.

Dale grew up in Emporia, Kansas and ran a paper route for years to help pay for college. He traveled to Oklahoma for three summers while in high school and worked as a farm hand. It entailed many stories of killing rattle snakes while on horseback.

He graduated from Iowa State University with a master's degree in physics. Dale loved to travel. He and his wife Elaine have traveled to 23 countries including two Himalayan treks and a voyage to Antarctica. He loved to climb mountains, run rivers and hike miles and miles of trails. This love of adventure has been instilled in his three children, Cheryl, Alisa and Nolan. They continue to travel the world.

Dale and Elaine spent 72 years married to each other. When Dale retired at the age of 55 from Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, NY, he and Elaine traveled, filmed and produced four travel adventure movies. They then spent 15 years traveling the US showing these films.

Dale was also a scout master and helped five boys become Eagle Scouts, including his son Nolan. Dale was a member of the United Methodist church of Bozeman. He and Elaine have made Bozeman their home for 26 years, having moved from Rochester, NY in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Iva Elaine; his children, Cheryl, Alisa and Nolan; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned and will be announced when a date has been set.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

