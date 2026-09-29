Obituary: Daniel Eric Hubbard

Daniel Eric Hubbard, 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at his home on September 19, 2026.

Dan was born July 9, 1959, in Lander, Wyoming. In his younger years, he traveled and worked in several places before eventually making his way to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he met Patricia Gail. They married in November 1983 and later made Great Falls, Montana, their home.

Dan came from a blue-collar background and learned the value of hard work early. He worked on farms and ranches and built houses alongside his father before spending time in the mining industry. After high school, Dan was offered a full-ride scholarship for art, but chose instead to enter the working world and make his own way.

He eventually discovered a natural talent for sales, beginning with Kinney Shoes and later building a career in automotive sales and finance. Along the way, he worked for Broadway Ford, Pierce Dodge City, and Lithia Motors of Great Falls.

Work was important to Dan, but it was only one part of who he was. He was a gifted artist who loved drawing and photography, played the flute, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, science-fiction movies, and a healthy amount of time to himself.

Anyone who knew Dan also knew he was a man of faith. His relationship with God was important to him, and if you spent much time talking with Dan, his faith had a way of naturally finding its way into the conversation.

Dan could be famously stubborn. Once his mind was made up, changing it could be an undertaking all its own. He was also funny, generous, and could light up a room. He believed strongly in hard work and made sure his children understood its value.

Dan is survived by his wife, Patricia Gail Hubbard; his mother, Carol Erickson; his brother, Chris Hubbard; his sister, Laura Hubbard; his children, Daniel Paul Hubbard, Mitchel Aaron Hubbard, Jaron Reed Hubbard, and Rachel Marie Wallace; and his grandchildren, Abbey-Jo Hubbard, Mekaila Wallace, Tucker Hubbard, Wyatt Wallace, Brody Hubbard, and Cole Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Hubbard.

Dan will be remembered as hardworking, artistic, faithful, generous, stubborn, funny, and entirely himself. His family will carry forward his work ethic, his faith, and enough Dan stories to keep everyone laughing for years to come.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory in Great Falls, Montana. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the service at the family home. Please reach out to the family for the address.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.