Obituary: Darin Calvin Hogan

Darin Calvin Hogan, aged 54, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2026, passing away from natural causes.

Born on November 29, 1971, in Wolf Point, Montana, Darin was the beloved son of Calvin and Darlene (Kwasney) Hogan. He grew up in Circle, Montana, where he attended Circle High School. Darin later moved to Great Falls, where he dedicated nearly 20 years of hard work as a valued employee at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

An avid outdoorsman, Darin found great joy in hunting, fishing, and camping. His heart was always full of love for his pets. He eagerly anticipated the Great Falls Fair and Carnival every year. One of Darin's happiest moments was in 2017, when his hard work earned him Employee of the Month and a dream trip to Disneyland Park in California. Closer to home, Darin loved tinkering with his trucks, playing Nintendo, and watching movies. He took immense pride in being a homeowner, always ensuring his property was secure, well-maintained, and beautifully landscaped thanks to his natural "green thumb."

Above all, Darin cherished the time he spent with his daughters, family, and friends. He was widely known as a dependable, industrious man who threw his whole heart into every task. His vibrant personality and contagious smile had a magical way of turning strangers into instant friends. For many years, Darin was a proud member of the Quality Life Concepts family in Great Falls, a community that supported and enabled the independent lifestyle he so thoroughly loved.

He is survived by his father, Calvin Hogan; his daughters, Jazman Kay Reed and Maryellen Rose Campbell, both of Great Falls; and his granddaughter, Indigo Lee Reed. He is also survived by his siblings, Carolyn (Mike) Sisko of Ranchester, Wyoming, and Rick (Natasha) Hogan of Circle, Montana; his niece, Katelyn (Allen) Piroutek; his nephews, Rylan Hogan and Caden Hogan; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Darin was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene (Kwasney) Hogan; his maternal grandparents, William “Bill” Kwasney and Christine Sophia (Reinhart) Kwasney; and his paternal grandparents, Dennis Calvin Hogan and Louis Margaret Hogan. He was also preceded by his aunts; Mary Sue (Hogan) Lingle; his uncles, Ernie Feickert and Colin K. Hogan; his cousins, Larry Lee Kwasney Jr. and Adam Joseph Meyer; and several other loving family members.

A Memorial Service is being held for Darin on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Circle, MT at the Riverview

Cemetery on a later date. Updates will be provided on Darin’s obituary next week. Thank you for all of your kind words. Darin had a great spirit that will stay with us all every day. Darin has many friends and family. Please send cards to Cal Hogan, Circle, MT 59215.

