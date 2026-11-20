Darla Jean Goleash, 76, passed away on the morning on November 19, 2026. A Graveside Service will be held for Darla at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 10AM.

Darla was born on May 2, 1950, in Townsend, Montana, to Bill and Delma Chambers. She was raised in Helena and Geraldine, where she eventually graduated from Geraldine High School in 1969. Following graduation, Darla pursued her passion for caring for others by attending nursing school, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification. She went on to enjoy a fulfilling and rewarding career in nursing working at Columbus Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and the Cascade City Nursing Home, dedicating many years to caring for others.

Outside of her nursing career, Darla found joy in cooking and baking, often sharing her homemade treats with those she loved. She also enjoyed crocheting Afghans and cherished spending time with family and friends. Above all, Darla was a loving wife and mother whose family meant the world to her.

Darla was preceded in death by her father, Bill Chambers.

She is survived by her husband, John Goleash of Great Falls, MT; mother, Delma Dionne of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Brande Biffle of Belle Plaine, MN and Brenda Curry of Moccasin, MT; sister, Eileen Chambers; brothers, Jim Chambers of Burlington, WA and Bill Chambers of Great Falls, MT; and her granddaughter, Parker Biffle of Belle Plaine, MN.

