Obituary: Darlene "Dar" Gustovich

Remembering Darlene “Dar” Gustovich Family, Service, and Generosity.

Darlene, known to many as Dar, grew up in a Catholic family with her sister, Delores, and their loving parents, Mike and Margaret Gustovich. The family first lived in Centerville, in an apartment above the Stockman Bar, before moving to Great Falls, where the girls attended Catholic schools. Both sisters later devoted themselves to underserved communities, especially Native American children. They quietly provided families in need with furniture, clothing, and Christmas toys, and treated children, and some adults, to trips to Disneyland and other memorable destinations. Asking only that recipients pass the kindness on, they became “Secret Santas” to many.

Darlene outlived most members of the Gustovich and Sirokman families, but she always spoke fondly of those still living. Her late cousin, Roberta and Roberta’s husband, David, had two daughters, Sherry and Sandra, and Sandra’s daughter, Lily who survive Darlene. Darlene helped raise all three, and their presence brought richness to the Gustovich family. David remained her steadfast friend and source of support until the end of her life.

Darlene launched a remarkable second career as a psychic counselor and became known to people around the world. In a summary of her work, she wrote that she had given readings to people in 57 countries, including royalty, politicians, movie stars, and ordinary citizens. Cruise lines and vacation venues employed her to provide readings for their patrons. With Delores at the wheel, Darlene also traveled to California to conduct seminars and individual readings for medical groups. For many years, several law-enforcement agencies, including the FBI, sought her assistance with criminal investigations involving missing children. The sisters used their own funds to travel to locations important to those investigations and refused payment because they believed their gifts were God-given and should not be used for personal gain when others had been harmed. Darlene also described the personal toll of this work, recalling how deeply she felt the pain and sadness of victims and their families.

Darlene wore many hats, but her role as a friend expanded her circle beyond counting her acceptance and love for others shaped her daily life. Dining with her in public rarely allowed for a private conversation because so many people stopped to greet her and visit. She welcomed everyone into her world. Darlene naturally became a center of friendship and activity. She laughed with and encouraged others during bingo, sing-alongs, wheelchair exercises, and puzzle sessions. In her final days, Westview activities guide, Creeanna arranged for the wheelchair transport of Darlene’s dear friends to visit her at Peace Hospice. In a touching scene, Darlene was able to respond to each one last time. Lily let others know that Darlene was nearing the end of her journey, allowing many people to share their parting words. During Darlene’s final week, Rachel, Donna, Kay, Nancy, and Sharon remained close by her side until she died peacefully on Monday afternoon. She left this world ready for a family reunion, with beautiful pink fingernails that Creeanna had manicured just an hour before her death. Darlene chose cremation, which has taken place. Plans for her memorial and burial have not yet been confirmed.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

