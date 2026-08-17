Obituary: Darrell Jay “Putt” Korin

Darrell Jay “Putt” Korin

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, we said a final goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Darrell Jay “Putt” Korin, 83, of Great Falls. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

Darrell was born December 7, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, to Arthur and Elizabeth “Betty” Sitton Korin. The family lived in Sand Coulee, where Darrell attended Centerville High School. While attending Centerville, he met Sharon Guisti. On August 3, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart at the Methodist Church in Great Falls. They shared 63 loving years together, making their home in Irish Acres, located just south of Great Falls, until his passing.

After a brief time at Northern Montana College, Darrell began working as a carpenter at Lumber Yard Supply, where he remained for 40 years, at times also accepting work as an independent contractor. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed being busy.

In his spare time, Darrell enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time outdoors, especially fishing and camping. At home, when he wasn’t working to keep his yard immaculate, he could often be found watching westerns, sitting on his deck visiting with friends and family, or spoiling his beloved dogs and cats.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of Great Falls; his sons, Robbie and his husband, Khai, of San Jose, California, and Travis and his wife, Nicole, of Great Falls; and his daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Raphael, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a proud grandfather to four grandsons, Devon, Teagan, Sulivan, and Andrew. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Bill Ganno of Helena, of whom he was very close.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Korin Motil.

Darrell will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. His memory will endure in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

