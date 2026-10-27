Obituary: Darryl (a.k.a. Derail) John Harmon

Darryl (a.k.a. Derail) John Harmon, 69, passed away peacefully at home in his RV on October 21, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. He was right where he wanted to be, comfortable and watching his favorite show, Survivor, when his heart finally gave out.

Born on January 13, 1957, Darryl was a man who lived life entirely on his own terms. He was a jack-of-all-trades who could handle just about anything—working over the years as a skilled mechanic, a patient beekeeper, a train conductor (who derailed 2 trains), and a long-haul trucker. He knew how to fix things, how things worked, and how to keep life moving forward.

Darryl’s true sanctuary was up in the mountains of Monarch, Montana. He loved the quiet of nature, bird watching, tinkering with classic cars and just taking life in, his favorite animal was Eagles. Whether he was sharing a laugh with his best friend, Uncle Sparky (Mark Larson) or enjoying his favorite counter-culture pastimes, like a good smoke or magic mushrooms, he was always authentic. A true foodie at heart, Darryl had his rituals: his black coffee or unsweet iced tea was always nearby, his eggs had to be sunny side up, and his bacon had to be extra crispy. He never hid his massive sweet tooth either, always ready for donuts, cake, pudding pies, and Oreos.

Darryl was never a "people person" and he didn't care for crowds, but he loved his family and friends with every ounce of his being. He took the responsibility of taking care of his own very seriously and was incredibly generous. Because he genuinely looked just like Santa Claus—white beard and all—he made it his personal mission to save money all year long to make sure Christmas was pure, unfiltered magic for his kids and grandkids. Beneath his gruff, independent exterior was a heart completely devoted to his family.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his Ex-wife, Patricia Joan Roberts; his son, Darryl John Harmon Jr.; parents, Maurice Joseph Harmon and Mary Therese Harmon (Susralski); his big brother, Joseph Maurice Harmon; his little sisters, Kimberly Anne Harmon and Bonnie Therese Harmon (Kemp); his grandparents, Victor Adam and Ruth Mildred Susralski, and Eleanor Simms (Harmon); and his great-grandparents, the Longs and the Codys (connecting him back to Buffalo Bill Cody).

Darryl’s memory, his wild spirit, and his fierce love will live on through those who survive him:

His brother: Christopher Adam Harmon

His children: Shauna Carrasco (Castillo), and Ashley Marie Harmon (Emrich), Julienne Knaff

His fifteen grandchildren: Martin, Patrick, Darryl John III, Jordan, Alex, Able, Akira, Rosario, Raquel, Rodrigo, Kiera, Kyler, Kalisey, Kessandria, Karter, and Johnathan.

His five precious great-grandchildren: Noah, Azula, Kaylani, Kyro, and Athena.

Darryl was a rock for his family, an unforgettable character, and a man who loved deeply without needing a lot of words to show it. He will be missed more than words can say.

