Obituary: David D O’Neill

David D O’Neill, aged 67 of Cascade (Dearborn), died on June 18, 2026, at home with his wife, Jane Wilson-O’Neill, and their dog, Adel, at his side. Per his request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned but there will be a Life Celebration in Craig, MT at a later date.

Dave was born on March 27,1959 to Patricia (Scally) and Wallace O’Neill in Lewistown MT. There he attended St. Leo’s Grade School. At age 12 he moved to Great Falls and attended Sacajawea Grade School, North Junior High and graduated from CMR High School (playing on the undefeated football team in1977). After High School he joined the Navy, proudly serving asa Corpsman.

From the beginning he lived life his own way. For example, all his siblings were born on a Monday but instead he arrived on a Friday. Both Dave and his brother Matt were quite the pranksters taking after their older sister Marcie and brother Mike. Dave loved to fish, hunt, and watch football (especially the Green Bay Packers). He took the time to teach his younger sister,Renie, how to fish.

As a Navy veteran he enjoyed spending time at Uncle Joe’s in Craig visiting with other veterans. He loved to read and spent several hours a day on his Kindle. Dave would light up when he was around children and quickly became the biggest kid in the group. He was a true friend who was upbeat and positive and always quick to lend a hand. Dave loved his life in the Dearborn, gardening, caring for his animals and Adel, but most of all he was truly in love with his wife, Jane.

Dave is survived by his wife, stepsons Corey and Zack Grayson, his brother Matt O’Neill (Evonne), two sisters Marcie (Barry) Dardis, Renie (Johnna) O’Neill, sister-in-law Laura O’Neill, uncle Dave Tangen, nephews Casey (Rachel) O’Neill, Mark (Shannon) Dardis, Brian (Erika) Dardis, Kyle (Tracy) Dardis, Ryan (Liviya) Dardis, niece Tiffany (Jamie) Sivertsen, great niece Addison O’Neill and great nephew Tate O’Neill. He is also survived by several cousins.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Isabelle Scally and William and Peggy O’Neill, his parents Wallace and Patricia O’Neill, and brothers John and Mike O’Neill.