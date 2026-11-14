Obituary: David E. Hale

David E. Hale, 72, passed away on November 8, 2026.

David was born on October 12, 1954, in Bozeman, Montana, to Cecil Hale and Bonnie A. Hartl (Weeks). He graduated from Park Senior High School in 1972 and continued his education at VO-Tech in Great Falls, where he earned a degree in accounting.

Early in his career, David worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at the old Benefis Hospital before making a career change and pursuing accounting. He went on to work as an accountant for Town Pump and later spent 10 years with QLC before retiring in 2021. Even after retirement, David cherished the relationships he had built with his clients and continued to visit them often, maintaining the friendships and connections. During his time at QLC, David received numerous awards in recognition of his dedication, hard work, and outstanding service.

Aside from visiting with his former clients at QLC, David also loved to get out and enjoy the beautiful Montana outdoors and taking in its beauty. He also loved to ride his e-trike and getting out to enjoy the fresh air and scenery. David was also an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading mystery novels.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Hale and Bonnie Hartl (Weeks); James Hein; grandmother, Lavina Peterson; brothers, George Hale, Steven Hale, Jack Hale, Robbie Jo Mueller, Billy Jo Hobbs; and uncles, Benny Hartl and George.

He is survived by his sisters, Winona Hale (Cutbank, MT), Angela Hobbs and her husband Ron Koehmstedt (Great Falls, MT), brothers, Daniel Hobbs (Great Falls, MT), John Bacon and his wife Darlene (Harlowton, MT), Raymond Mueller, and Shawn Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

