Obituary: David James Sullivan

David James Sullivan, born September 16, 1972, brought light and laughter wherever he went. If you were fortunate enough to know him, your life was brighter for it. With his warm smile, infectious laugh, and tender heart, Dave had a rare gift for making people feel seen, loved, and at ease. A natural athlete and gifted musician, Dave could pick up his guitar and compose beautiful melodies by ear as the chords came together.

He cherished the outdoors and found joy in fishing, snowboarding, and kiteboarding. His adventurous spirit led him to spend meaningful years working in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska and Hawaii. Dave was also an avid reader with a remarkable photographic memory.

A talented craftsman and carpenter, he approached every project with patience, precision, and care. He generously gave his time, skills, and labor to help his family— building, repairing, and improving homes for his parents and siblings whenever they needed him. In recent years, he poured his heart into rebuilding his childhood friend Dan’s family cabin. Dan’s family became a beloved second family to Dave, and he cherished them deeply.

Dave passed peacefully at home on June 30, 2026, after battling pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving parents, John and Dorothy Sullivan; brothers, Paul (Stacey) and Patrick; and sisters, Julia Fisher (Kwame) and Linda Fritsch (Peter).

There will be a celebration of life for Dave on August 15th at 3pm at the Celtic Cowboy, 116 1ST Ave S, Great Falls, MT, 59401.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

