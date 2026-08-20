Obituary: David Perry

Our beloved brother David Perry, 78, of Great Falls, Montana joined his heavenly family on July 26, 2026. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 25, 1947, to Rocky and Theresa Perry.

After graduating from high school in Brady, Montana, he attended Goodwill Industries and Clover Park Vocational School in Washington state, studying accounting. He worked with his dad from 1969 to 1972, then moved to Phoenix, Arizona and worked as an exterminator. He returned to Brady and operated a small gift shop from his home until he moved to Conrad, where he worked for PT Activities. In 1985, he opened Triangle Advertising Specialties, later combined with Heart to Heart Christian Bookstore, which he owned and operated for over 20 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Conrad. In 2017, he moved to Great Falls.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

