Obituary: Dean Julius Neuman

Dean Julius Neuman, 73, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Dean was born in Great Falls on April 13, 1953, to Carl and Lucille (Dixon) Neuman. He was the 4th of 5 children. Dean had a heart as big as Montana and a personality that could fill a room without ever needing to be the center of it. He was laid-back, easygoing, and possessed an impressive talent for delivering a perfectly timed one-liner; often witty, occasionally questionable, and more than once a little off-color. He had a way of making people laugh when they needed it most.

Dean married the love of his life, Carmen Marko, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on December 2, 1978. They settled their family at the Neuman Farm in Power. He held various roles throughout the years, including farmer, coach, co-owner of Les' Bar, and co-owner of a few successful racehorses. He farmed the family land until 1993, then began a career with Mountain View Cooperative where he remained until retiring in 2016.

Dean and Carmen shared many memories during their 49 years together. They enjoyed traveling and experiencing new places. One of their most treasured adventures was a family cruise to Alaska to celebrate Dean’s 70th birthday. A trip filled with family, laughter, and memories that will be cherished forever.

Family was Dean’s greatest love and priority. He was the kind of person who didn’t wait to be asked to help. When his father, Chuck, passed away, Dean stepped in to help his mother, Lucy, and returned home to help with the family farm. Throughout his life, he continued to show up for his siblings, his children, and his grandchildren. He stepped in because he could, because he cared, and because that was simply who Dean was. He was there to coach his children’s youth sports teams, and later, to proudly sit in the stands and cheer on his grandchildren. If they were playing, Dean was watching. And if Dean was watching, there was a good chance there would be some enthusiastic encouragement and at least one joke. He loved seeing his family succeed, but he loved being there for them even more.

Dean leaves behind a family who will miss his laugh, his stories, his humor, his advice, his daily phone calls and texts, and his unconditional love.

Dean is survived by his wife and partner in adventure, Carmen; his daughter, April (Matt) Gering; his sons, Nick (Ali) Neuman and Chris (Christina) Neuman; his grandchildren, Logan, Nolan and Morgan Lyons, Thomas and Cole Troy, and Brynn and Callan Neuman; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Lyons and Madelyn Troy, his siblings, Ted Neuman, Sue Neuman (Tom Swortzel), Peg (Leon) Toeckes, and Emy (Mark) Javornik, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl (Chuck) and Lucille Neuman.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life.

