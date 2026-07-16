Obituary: Delano D. Wilson

Delano D. Wilson, 92, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on May 26, 2026. He was a beloved father and friend to many in Montana and New York, where he spent a large part of his life.

Del was born in 1934 to Bill and Alvina Wilson, the youngest of three brothers including Bill, Bob and Del. His parents instilled the values of integrity and service, which carried him through a life of achievement and support to hospitals and organizations. His grandfather, Marlin, was his best friend throughout his childhood, until he passed at 99 when Del got out of the Army. Del graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and moved to the East Coast in 1959.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com

