Obituary: Diana M. Meyers

Diana M. Meyers, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on October 28, 2026, that evening with her daughter by her side as the Milwaukee Brewers were winning the World Series.

She was born on February 23, 1945, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Marion (Rolland) Mancoske. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1963. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Diana married Robert C. Meyers in July of 1971 in Sand Point, Idaho. Together they had two children, Angela and Bill. Bob and Diana had shared almost 50 years together.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

