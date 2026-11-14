Obituary: Diane Alice Cobb Johnson

Diane Alice Cobb Johnson was born January 25th, 1957, in Helena, Montana to Clifford T and Alice Grimes Cobb of Cascade. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on November 11, 2026, from Cancer.

A Funeral Service is being held for Diane on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10:30 AM at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Diane was raised in Cascade all her life and loved being out at her Uncle and Aunt's ranch with her many cousins riding horses. In December 1972, she married Air Force Sargent Danney Johnson of Clarkton, Missouri, where she spent the next 20 years traveling the world.

She had daughter, Jennifer in February 1976 in Florida and other daughter, Crystal in December 1977 in Japan. She was a Military wife for over 21 years with array of jobs for civil service, that included working with the secret service and Pentagon on travel for the President and dignitaries (one of her favorite jobs), a defense mapping company, and US Army Recruiting, after her divorce in Texas, she then came home to her beloved Montana. She worked for Cendant Corp until it closed in Great Falls, then as a medical transcriptionist all while helping her mother with the A&C Motel of Cascade. When her mother passed in 2010, she took over the motel and duplex apartments until she sold it 6 years later. After selling, she went to work for the Stockmans Bank for 9 years; she loved working at the bank and felt more connected to the people in the town she loved and had spent over 20 years trying to get back to. She retired Dec 31st, 2024, when the bank changed ownership.

Diane loved the Rodeo and Star Trek. She spent time with her kids in Texas, grandkids, friends, Melody Berg and Barb Lynch traveling, and numerous cousins in her last days.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford T and Alice Grimes Cobb and her brother, Steve Cobb. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (John) Clark of Granbury, Texas and Crystal Limoges of Fort Worth, Texas. Her grandchildren, Dylan Carrigan of Irvine, California, Gabrielle (Hunter) Henslee, of Fort Worth, Texas, Drew Limoges of Chicago, Illinois and Courtney (Logan) Clark Lawrence of Dodd City, Texas. Four great-grandchildren, Westin, Adalyn, Kynslee and Whitley Lawrence along with numerous cousins she loved dearly.

