Obituary: Donald “Don” Norman McKinlay

Donald “Don” Norman McKinlay passed away Friday, September 25, 2026, due to complications from a stroke. There is no easy way to sum up 87 years of life.

Don was born on the homestead ranch near Buffalo, Montana, on February 25, 1939, to Howard and Frances (Nemec) McKinlay. He received his education at the Buffalo School before serving his country in the U.S. Army.

After his discharge, Don was united in marriage to Helen Jean. They chose to get married in Idaho as there was less red tape. They lived in several places but always found their way back to the ranch. Don had many occupations, from running construction jobs to realtor to rancher.

Don was a collector of free anything: cars, guns, art, artifacts, and trash to treasure. He loved to learn, build, and take another man’s junk and turn it into something useful again; part of the waste not want not generation. Don loved to travel, and it was always at the top of his list. He would just get the itch “to go.” He was boon docking before it was even a thing and would advise that spending the night under an overpass is not peaceful; thunk-thunk thunk-thunk as every vehicle would pass over. He traveled to Turkey, Belize, New York, Mexico, and many other locations.

Don was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He taught you can do hard things in life. Don’t be afraid of it; just get after it!! Don will be missed.

Don is survived by his daughter, Tammy Kline; grandsons, Tyler Brown and Ian Kline; great-grandchildren, Jackson Brown, Emma Jean Kline, Ravena Taylor, and the twins Samuel and Stetson Kline; and sister, Hazel McKinlay. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean McKinlay; companion, Fanny Parker; his parents; and brothers, Raymond and John.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel, with viewing from 12:00 to 2:00. Interment will follow at the Buffalo-Straw Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Labre Indian School or any Native American cause.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Don’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

