Obituary: Donald Lee Azure

Donald Lee Azure was born July 3, 1957, to Dorothy Marie Azure and Ernest Gene Courchane. He was raised on Thunder Hill in Great Falls, Montana, named because it was home to the roaring Electric City Speedway. Growing up around racing, Don became part of the esteemed Azure racing family and carried that passion with him throughout his life.

Don was one of eight children: Candace Hubbard, Linda Blackbird, Connie Blackbird, Carol (Muck) Short, Ernest Courchane, Richard (Tito) Blackbird, and Mike Blackbird. He was preceded in death by Candace, Connie, Carol, Ernest, Richard, and Mike.

Don was a hardworking and generous man who was rarely idle. Throughout his life, he worked for Black Eagle Disposal, Greens Disposal, Sky Blue Alex Azure Concrete, Waste Management, Marv’s Elite Concrete, Triple T Concrete, R.E.D. (Richard, Ethyl, Darrel) Concrete, and Tabacco Construction. He was also a ranch hand, a skilled carpenter, and a Golden Gloves boxer like his brothers.

A self-taught carpenter, Don loved sharing what he knew. He was always willing to teach, offer guidance, or lend a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, and anyone who needed him. If Don knew how to do something, he was happy to show you how.

Don met the love of his life, Sherry McGillis, and spent 34 beautiful years by her side. In their early years together, they partied a little too much, but more than 15 years ago, they made the decision to quit—a milestone Don was incredibly proud of. Together, they found happiness simply being themselves and loving each other unconditionally.

Sherry showed her love every day by preparing homemade lunches and dinners, keeping Don’s clothes clean, and caring for the home they cherished together. Don took great pride in their home and yard and treasured the quiet moments he shared with Sherry, whether they were taking drives outside Great Falls, camping with more than enough supplies, or simply spending time together with their beloved Yorkie, Wilson.

Don’s son, Marvin Gonzales, was one of the greatest sources of pride and joy in his life. He also loved Sherry’s children, Randy, Brian, and Priscilla, as his own. Don especially cherished helping raise his granddaughter, Devany.

Playing cards was a lifelong passion and a treasured family tradition. Some of his favorite memories were gathered around the table with the Azure and McGillis families—laughing, teasing, telling stories, and creating memories that will be carried on for generations.

Racing remained a lifelong passion. Don spent years working in the pits and supporting family members at the track, most recently alongside his son, Marvin. Being at the track with Marvin brought Don tremendous happiness and pride. No one was prouder of his son, and Marvin will always carry the lessons, memories, and love his dad gave him.

Above all, Don was a light in everyone’s life. His goofy personality, playful teasing, and ability to make people laugh made every gathering brighter. He loved his family on both sides and always made time to visit with everyone. Don was truly one of a kind, deeply loved, and irreplaceable.

Don battled lung cancer that eventually metastasized to his brainstem. He passed away peacefully on October 7, 2026, at Peace Hospice, surrounded by his devoted partner and loving family.

Donald is survived by his partner/baby doll, Sherry; his son, Marvin (Lisa) Gonzales; his stepdaughter, Priscilla (Doug) Zander; his stepsons, Randy (Christine) Azure and Brian Azure; his grandchildren, including Skylar, Zach (deceased), Devany, Maci Jo, and Bailey; and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

We love you, Donald. Your smiling face and contagious laugh are already sorely missed. We will carry your stories, laughter, lessons, and love with us always. We will think of you often and find comfort knowing that you are finally with your Mama and surrounded by your siblings.

Marv will keep a lookout for you on the turn. He knows you’ll always be there, and when he has that checkered flag in his hand, he’ll be thinking of you, Donald. Always.

Funeral services for Donald Lee Azure will be held on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Ave., Great Falls, Montana.

A reception celebrating Don’s life will follow at the VFW, 4123 10th Ave. S., Great Falls, Montana.

Family and friends are warmly invited to come together to honor Don, share memories, and celebrate the life he lived and the many lives he touched.

