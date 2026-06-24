Obituary: Donavin Porter Barnes

Donavin Porter Barnes was born May 12, 2003 in Great Falls, MT. He passed away June 13 th ,2026. In his short 23 years he had such an amazing life and touched so many people along the way. Donavin was an introvert that enjoyed a few close friends rather than accepting just anyone into his life. He was active in scouts from 1 st grade through high school until Jr ROTC caught his attention. Donavin was a diligent young man and a hard worker. His senior year of high school he completed several HVAC certificates. Shortly after graduation Donavin moved back up to his roots in Montana where he spent time developing relationships with family from whom he had been geographically separated during his childhood. He enjoyed the great wilderness ofMontana: hunting, driving, shooting, and just hanging out with family.

Everyone who met Donavin wondered where his accent came from, he would just respond, “I’m from everywhere.” If you were able to get through the accent you would learn to know the kindest, most gentle soul in the world. He really was the most generous person, the greatest listener, and a loving young man. It has been very humbling to hear stories about how he was there for friends when most young men his age would be too busy. Those that were lucky enough know him and to be loved by him will carry him in their heart forever.

Donavin is survived by his mother, Hayley Barnes, Grandmother Corliss McKamey, Grandfather Melvin Johnson, Aunts and Uncles: Melissa (Mike) Robohn, Kay (Leo) Wild, Dan (Cara) Johnson, Sarah Anderson, Joseph (Kristy) Barnes, Dixie (Jack) Savoree, Jason (Hannah) Halverson, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Jonathan Rockford Barnes, his birth father Joseph John Halverson, his Grandfather Joseph McKamey, and his Grandfather Gerry Halverson.

