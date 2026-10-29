Obituary: Donna Evelyn Vashaw

Donna Evelyn Vashaw, born 2/13/1939 to Clarence and Lillian Henderson.

Passed into the arms of her Savior at home in Great Falls on October 29, 2026.

Donna is survived by her husband, Dr. Walter Vashaw, daughter Valerie (Vashaw) Scheevel (Brad Scheevel, Great Falls), son Daniel Vashaw (Arizona), grandchildren Carli Grommet (Nashville) and Caleb Scheevel (Bozeman), Mackenzie and Logan Vashaw (Arizona) and her sister Janet Henderson (New Jersey).

Donna and her husband Walt met on a blind date and were married for 60 + years. Donna was an English teacher for several years before being stationed in Japan while Walt served as a doctor in the Army. While there, she loved the culture and the people.

After coming back to the States, they spent time in Philadelphia before moving to Great Falls, Montana, in 1971, where Walt took a job as a surgeon at the Great Falls Clinic. They have lived in Great Falls ever since. She devoted her time to raising her family and serving others in the community in various ways. Making Jesus known to others was the mission of her heart. She used her love of English and writing as an author for Christian publications and was active in Christian Womens Club. She taught Sunday School, ran Vacation Bible School in the summers for kids, was the Commander of Awana for several years at Grace Baptist Church and visited many people with Evangelism Explosion to share the good news of the gospel. She also hosted countless youth group activities, adult potlucks, and Bible studies in their home, just to name a few.

She was an avid runner with her best friend Doris and a tennis player. She enjoyed skiing with her family and spending time at Clydehurst Christian Ranch. Vacationing in Hawaii was her favorite.

She loved dogs and rescued several into their homes through the years.

She was the definition of faithfulness in action as a devoted caregiver to Walt for many years after an auto accident left him disabled.

We grieve for our loss here on earth but rejoice that she has passed from death to new life into the arms of her heavenly father.

Special thanks to Courtesy Home Care for the way they so beautifully and tenderly helped us care for her for the last 2 years after some health challenges, all the way up to the very end. Words cannot adequately express what a blessing you are to us and so many others in our community.

Thank you also to Stillwater Hospice for being here to walk us through such a difficult process with tremendous compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Courtesy Home Care. Donations can be sent to: 2717 Jasper Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404

