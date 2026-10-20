Obituary: Donna L. Woulms

Donna L. Woulms, aged 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Donna was born on December 4, 1958, in Cincinnati, OH to Jack L. Pelzel and Eileen M. Schalk. She graduated from North College Hill High School in 1978.

Donna was very active in the Catholic Church. She was known for being kind and having a caring heart. She enjoyed helping others and was proud of her two children. She loved dogs, Hallmark love stories, photography, Elvis music and Christmas. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family and being a mother. Donna was diagnosed in the 1990’s with Multiple Sclerosis but did not let it define her. She moved to Great Falls, MT in 2017 with her daughter and son-in-law.

Donna is survived by her children, Jessica (Joe) Boso and Josh (Katie) Woulms; granddaughter, Avery Savage; sister, Sue (Joe) Szabo; and brother, Dan (Betsy) Pelzel.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Church in Cincinnati, OH on October 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow after the burial for family.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

