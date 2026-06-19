Obituary: Donna Wadsworth

On June 1, 2026 one of the most generous and beautiful of all God’s daughters stepped through the veil, took her husband’s hand and danced into eternity. Donna Faye Price Wadsworth was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 11, 1936 to William Joseph Price and Ida Campbell Price.

She was the 9th of 10 children and grew up with her siblings on a small family farm in Simms, Montana.Donna was born with a remarkable gift of natural beauty with her striking black hair, fair clear complexion, and piercing dark eyes which earned her the nickname of “Blacky” while growing up.In her later years she was fondly referred to as “Miss America” by her close friends and family members.Donna was not only beautiful she had the ability to create beauty out of almost anything.Her home always reflected her organizational skills and this talent of hers.

Donna was also given the gift of a generous heart.Over the years, numerous people were indebted to her for the money in their pocket, the food on their table, the gift on their doorstep, or their second, third or last chance for a job. Throughout her life, if she saw a needy fellow human being, she would fill that need to the best of her ability.

Donna was a driven, hard-working, “get it done now” soul and expected everyone around her to exemplify the same. Her life was the epitome of sacrifice. In her youth, her schooling was interrupted by a family crisis that called for her to take her older, ailing sister’s job as a waitress in order to feed her sister’s three young children. Over and over again she gave up her dreams and comforts for her family. She worked in a laundromat to help pay for her husband’s college.She worked as an institutional cook when the family lost the farm and there was a debt to be paid off, and all the while she managed the home and raising of the children. She is known by her children, grandchildren, and extended family for covering the entrance fees and camping costs of wonderful family reunions at Silverwood Theme Park yearly for 20 years.This sacrifice on her part has showered her family with lasting, treasured memories.

Donna married her dance partner for life, Raymond George Wadsworth on August 16, 1952.

She was known for her love for 50’s music, music in general, and dancing and often would wake the entire household up in the morning with her singing. She was always making up fun little songs for her grandchildren or showing off her yodeling skills. Together, she and Ray created a home that welcomed six children and every neighborhood stray. Seldom was the time when just the family sat down to her wonderfully nutritious, daily dinners. It seemed there was always someone that needed to be fed and loved. She insisted on caring for those who had less and insisted that her children learn to do the same.

Donna opened a ceramic shop in Pablo, Montana in 1975.She was a patient teacher and many people owe their skills in ceramic arts to her instruction.Again, she created a place where art pieces were made to beautify people’s homes and she made it all happen out of an old garage.

In the fall of 1978, Donna and Ray sacrificed with a move back to their roots, Great Falls, Montana, in order to take care of their aging parents.Ray left his teaching job at Ronan High School and took a job as the Executive Director of Montana Rural Water. Upon his retirement, Donna was hired to take his place. She held this job until she was in her early 80’s. She was widowed when Ray passed away on March 18, 2018.She lost the love of her life. Donna leaves her posterity with a legacy of hard work, determination, overcoming, and selfless service. They will forever be in her debt.

She was preceded in death by her first child, a baby daughter (1953) and her last child, Julie Ann Burckhard; a daughter-in-law, Wendella Agnes Wadsworth; and a granddaughter, Daniella Rae Hiday. She is survived by two daughters; Charlotte Annette Sheumaker (James) of Ronan, and Rita Rae Tingey (Scott) of St. Ignatius; three sons; Daniel Lynn Wadsworth of Ronan, Terry Wadsworth (Lynda) of Helena, and Larry Wadsworth (Lisa) of Thompson Falls. She is also survived by a son-in-law, James Michael Burckhard of St. Ignatius and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.