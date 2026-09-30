Obituary: Doris Campbell

Doris was born in Golden Valley, North Dakota on August 21, 1927, where she worked at the telephone office through high school. She moved to Great Falls and began working at the Great Falls Clinic typing up new records.

She married Frank Campbell in 1952.

Doris was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school and belonging to a circle for many years.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

