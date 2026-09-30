Obituary: Dorothy E. Roseth

Dorothy E. Roseth passed away on September 26, 2026, surrounded by family after suffering a stroke on September 23, 2026. She was 96.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, at New Hope Lutheran Church. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Dorothy leaves behind her three daughters, Paula (Marty) of Bozeman, MT, Carrie (David deceased) of Great Falls, MT, and Leslie (Tom) of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren, Ethan Lee, Morgan Knutson, Tyler Schultz, Garrett Schultz, Connor Schultz, Lauren Forsman; 14 great grandchildren; as well as nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; husband, Wayne; and son-in-law, Dave.

Dorothy was born on March 14, 1930, in Adams, ND to Paul and Alida (Studlien) Skarstad. She had an older sister, Eugenie, and a younger brother, Paul Michael. She graduated from Moorhead Teacher’s College (now Minnesota State University – Moorhead) in 1951, with a teaching degree.

In 1952, after teaching for a year and living frugally, she and a childhood chum traveled to spend a summer in Europe, a rarity at the time. They spent time in Norway (where both had relatives to visit), Denmark, England, Scotland (Dorothy had a pen pal there) and France. They traveled by ship and while underway, their ship was in an accident with another ship, so they spent extra time in Quebec City while their ship was repaired. It was truly the trip of a lifetime.

Once back in Minnesota, Dorothy applied for teaching jobs in Montana and was hired to teach English in Great Falls. She married Great Falls native Wayne Roseth on July 13, 1957, in Fargo, ND and after their honeymoon, they made Great Falls their home. They were both very proud of their Norwegian heritage. Daughter Paula was born in 1958, followed by Carrie in 1961 and Leslie in 1962. In 1958, they built the family home in Copper Court and Dorothy remained in the home until 2023.

Dorothy was a homemaker in the girls’ early years, where she excelled at sewing, cooking, playing bridge and doing crossword puzzles. She was known for her clam dip, banana bread, Norwegian meatballs, toffee bars, pecan tassies, brownies and her Julekake.

In 1966, they purchased the cabin on Camp Rotary Road in Monarch that became their favorite gathering spot for fun and relaxation for decades to come. They also enjoyed their annual trips to Glacier Park and their favorite picnic spot. Many trips to Glacier continue to this day through her daughters and grandkids.

Dorothy resumed teaching in 1972, as a Reading Specialist for the GFPS. She and Wayne retired in 1992, and they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. They watched many of their grandkids sporting events over the years and attended the MT Griz football and basketball games. They enjoyed taking the 1966 Ford Mustang out for a drive with the grandkids to Snyder Drug for a milkshake to reward for good grades. There were lots of rides in the “Stang” and many milkshakes consumed over the years.

Dorothy was active in the Junior League, Lutheran Church, Chapter AX PEO, bridge groups and the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy’s life was one of service, family devotion, and sincere care for others. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will remain in the hearts of her family and friends always.

The family wishes to thank Nikki and Schuana from Courtesy Home Care for their friendship and care since 2020. Additionally, the family is grateful for the kindness and care from the staff at the Grandview Goodnow Cottage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to The History Museum, 422 2nd Street S. Great Falls, MT 59405. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchndierFuneralHome.com.

