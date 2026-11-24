Dorothy Jaraczeski, aged 85, of Stanford, Montana, died at home from complications of Alzheimer's disease, with family by her side.

Dorothy Ann O'Loughlin was born on October 17, 1941, in Shelby, Montana, the daughter of Roy and Josephine (Kimmet) O'Loughlin. When her dad first saw her, he said, "Why, she's just a little Squirt!" That name stuck, and from that day on, she was “Squirt” to her family. Dorothy grew up in a large, loving family in Greenfield and attended grade school there. While at Fairfield High School, she worked as a waitress at Lease's Cafe with her sister, Viola, and together they made many happy memories. One day, a curly-haired young man home from the Army came into the cafe while she was working. He returned again and again, and the two soon fell in love, sharing 67 years together.

Dorothy and Ron Jaraczeski married on June 6, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church in Fairfield. They farmed west of Great Falls, Stanford and Geraldine. Dorothy was known for her delicious meals for the silage and harvest crews, and #1 Parts Runner. She enjoyed yard work and being a homemaker, as well as making 75 photo albums, which was an amazing gift to her family. She was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. As a grandma, we aren't sure who was more excited to see each other: Grandma or the Grandkids! She will always hold a special place in all of our hearts.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; daughters, Angie (Dick) Neill, Debbie (Jake) Jacobi, Tammy (Dari) Thompson, Sandy (Bob) Haman; sons, Randy Jaraczeski and Tom Jaraczeski; siblings, Marie Engellant, Viola Figarelle, Ed O'Loughlin, Rob O'Loughlin, Lu Rugwell, Ray O'Loughlin, Lora Williams and Jim O'Loughlin; as well as 21 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Josephine O'Loughlin; and brothers, Jack O'Loughlin and Pete O'Loughlin.

Dorothy was a kind-hearted woman whose Catholic faith carried her through life's hardships. Even Alzheimer's could not diminish her love for her family or her faith in God as she kept praying until the end.

There will be a viewing at Schnider Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Services will be held Friday, November 27, 2026, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 101 4th Street South, Stanford, Montana. The Rosary begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00, followed by burial in the Stanford Cemetery. Luncheon at Stanford City Hall. The services will be livestreamed through Schnider Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Altar Society or The Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 3010 11th Ave North, Billings, MT 59101. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

