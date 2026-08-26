Obituary: Dorothy Marie Herman

Dorothy Marie Herman,

August 17, 1947 - August 6, 2026

She was born in Starbuck, MN, to Robert and Blanch Remington. She moved to Montana with her parents in 1955. Went to high school in Chester, Montana. During her senior year, she met the love of her life, Roger Donovan Herman, from Towner, ND. They were married on November 17, 1965. They had two children, Laura Lee Herman and Gary Herman.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, and daughter.

She leaves behind her grandchildren, Robert (Nikki) Herman, Stephanie (Josh) Herman, and Nicholas Gibbs; great-grandchildren, Skyla (Micheal) Mayers, Jarod Herman, Josie Herman; step-great-grandchildren, Ashanti and Maddie Martinez; sister, Carol (Carl) Morkid; sister-in-law, Mardel Kuntz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She'll be buried in the Chester Cemetery with her mother and father, husband, and children. She will be greatly missed by lots.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

