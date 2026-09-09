Obituary: Douglas Andrew Osterman

Douglas Andrew Osterman, 67, of Lewistown, Montana, passed away in the early morning of April 22, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. A conservationist all his life, it was fitting that he left us on Earth Day.

Doug was born on December 13, 1958, in Great Falls to Thomas and JoAnn Osterman, the third of four children. The family moved to a farm and ranch south of Chester, Montana, where Doug began to learn the value of the land and its flora and fauna. He walked the coulees frequently and participated in Audubon bird counts at an early age. He developed a lifelong interest in horticulture, landscaping, and planting. His extensively landscaped yard in the Seattle area was a testament to his artistic abilities, and more recently, his yard in Lewistown had many stopping to take a closer look. Friends and family got so they could not pick out a tree, shrub, or flower without calling Doug for advice. Doug brought much beauty to his family, friends, and the communities he called home.

Doug graduated from Chester High School and went on to Montana State University in Bozeman where he earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in fish and wildlife management and agricultural land resources/landscape design. He obtained a Master of Regional Planning at Washington State University in Pullman, dedicating his thesis to our Grandma Georgie, who he said taught him to love the land and all living things.

Doug moved to Seattle for work, where he had a lengthy career at King County in the planning and natural resources divisions. In addition to his involvement in comprehensive planning, he led efforts in watershed coordination and salmon recovery. He was also a dedicated volunteer, both as a Normandy Park Community Club board member, where he and his family lived, and later as an elected member of the city council for several years. He worked diligently on environmental, preservation, and zoning issues.

Doug married Julie Breiwick in 1991, and they welcomed two sons, who remained the most important people in his life. They enjoyed the outdoors together, taking many trips to Hood Canal, Roche Harbor, and Hawaii. While Doug and Julie’s marriage ended, they remained friends. Doug had planned a trip with his sons to Yosemite National Park this past April but had to cancel due to illness. Conversations with his sons during his illness brought him much peace.

Doug grew tired of condo living and decided to move back to Montana in 2023. He bought a historical Croatian stone house in Lewistown and was hired as the city’s planning director. His co-workers told him he was a gift from heaven, as the position had been open for some time without a qualified applicant. He loved Lewistown and the people there. He commented, “What a fantastic place to add an exclamation point to my 39-year career in natural resources management and city and regional planning.” He successfully finished developing the City of Lewistown Growth Plan, even while undergoing treatment for cancer that was diagnosed less than a year after his move there.

Doug moved through life with curiosity and joy, making friends wherever he went and always seeking out the beauty, humor, and hidden gems that made a place, and life itself, worth exploring. He remained optimistic about curing his cancer and fought hard for almost two years, undergoing two chemotherapy/immunotherapy treatment regimens, radiation, surgery, and several procedures to alleviate effects of tumor growth. Believing he could beat it, Doug continued to make plans, including taking up painting again after a years-long break.

Doug is survived by his sons, Mitchell Osterman and Anders Osterman of the Seattle area; brother, Ken Osterman (Lynda) of Chester; and sisters, Denise Ingman (Gary) of Helena, and Michelle Frost of Great Falls. He is also survived by many close and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all over the U.S., for whom he cared deeply.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug was a nurturer all his life, and during his fight with cancer, that same care was returned by the many relatives and friends who helped and visited him. Doug did not want any formal services, but on October 3, 2026, his family will gather to bury him on the prairie he loved at the farm south of Chester. Doug, we hope heaven is filled with birds, trees, and plants that you so loved, and some turquoise-colored bling would be nice, too. We will love and miss you forever.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

