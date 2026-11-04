Obituary: Edward Allen Murphy

Edward Allen Murphy, 68, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2026, leaving a huge void in all of our lives.

He was born in Great Falls, Montana on April 23, 1958. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Largent, Paris Gibson Junior High, Great Falls High School, and ended with the College of Great Falls.

Ed worked for the College of Great Falls as a custodian for several years before moving to the Great Falls Public Schools as a custodian which is where he retired from.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

