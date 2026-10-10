Obituary: Ernest (Ernie) Victor Romig

Ernest (Ernie) Victor Romig passed away due to unfortunate health complications, surrounded by a few close family members in the early morning of September 22, 2026.

Ernie was born on December 19th, 1939, in Whitefish, Montana to Francis and Victor Romig. Ernie had one sister Mary Jane Casey, born 7/5/1938. Mary and Ernie were the center of Francis and Victor's lives. Ernie graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957.

Ernie was a lifelong Westsider. Ernie served in the Naval Reserve, starting after his graduation from Great Falls High School in 1957. Upon returning from the Naval Reserve, he then worked at the wire mill at The Smelter until its closing in 1980. After his employment with the Smelter, he was hired on with the City of Great Falls in their Parks and Recreation Department until his retirement. One of his many joys in his time with the Parks and Recreation Department was maintaining Gibson Park and their duck pond.

Ernie spent many years taking care of his elderly parents, Francis and Victor Romig. He also helped take care of his great niece Megan. Ernie was a dedicated hunter and fisherman. He spent countless hours of time collecting fossils, rocks, and sapphires.

Ernie was a wonderful and selfless son, brother, uncle and great uncle. Ernie was a friend to many. Ernie was well known for his successful gardening. He was always growing something, including tomatoes, peppers, carrots, onions, rhubarb, and kahlrabies.

Ernie enjoyed caring for numerous stray kittens or cats in his neighborhood. Ernie was also known to have candy and treats for the neighboring kids, especially during Easter and Halloween. Ernie will be remembered for his generosity, always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Ernie always had the best hunting and fishing stories. He was the best of the best. He was a devoted son, protective brother, loving uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was a great friend adored by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ernie is proceeded in death by his father Victor Romig, Mother Francis Romig, sister Mary Casey, and nephew Shawn Casey.

Ernie is survived by his nephew Dennis Casey of Great Falls, Montana and his niece Colleen Allen (Mike Allen, Michaela Allen) of Helena, Montana, his great niece Megan Lewis (Justin Lewis, Bryson Lewis, Chase Lewis, Ryker Lewis, Walker Lewis, and Avery Lewis) of Helena, Montana and great nephew Ryan Casey (Jordan Keith) of Winston, Montana.

Ernie, you will be missed by many but never forgotten. Until we meet again.

"Many of us would probably be better fishermen if we didn't spend so much time watching and waiting for the world to become perfect." - A River Runs Through It

