Obituary: Ethel Esther Oja Parker

Ethel Esther Oja Parker of Fort Shaw, Montana, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2026, at the age of 103, at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, Montana.

Ethel Esther Oja was born May 20, 1923, to Matt and Esther Mattson Oja in Great Falls, Montana. She grew up on the family ranch near Geyser and was the oldest of three children. Ethel, her sister Ida, and brother Charlie had a close bond, and each raised large families. Her Uncle Andy Oja was an enormous influence in her life. Ethel was immensely proud of her upbringing on the ranch. Her fondest childhood memories revolved around her time in the one-room schoolhouse, Lone Tree School, where she skipped second grade. It stood in the far corner of the family’s property. She often talked about her trek to school and having to cross a creek to get there, often treacherous during spring runoff. She spoke Finnish at home but had to learn the “King’s English” to attend school. She was equally proud of her high school years in Geyser, where she graduated top of her class in 1940. She cherished her friendships that arose from the Geyser community and told stories of those times up until her final days.

Upon graduation, she ventured to Great Falls to study at Great Falls Commercial College and became a great secretary. She worked for a year at Farmer’s Union Grain Terminal Association and was a valued employee. When she wanted time off to travel to see family in Washington State, her boss granted her more than she asked for as a reward. She became fast friends, and soon roommates, with Florence Parker. The friends took the train to Sun River where Florence introduced Ethel to her brother, Ralph Parker. They met and were married in the home where she would spend 72 years dedicating her life to her family, farming, and the Sun River Valley. They married January 1, 1943, on the family farm, with Reverend Baldwin officiating.

Ralph and Ethel raised 5 children: Bonnie, Jim, Gary, Randy, and Bruce, all while farming and building their life. They were a wonderful team and their individual talents complimented each other’s. Countless meals were prepared; she canned the bounty from the garden, baked copious loaves of bread, made hundreds of pies, and always had cookies in the jar. She loved her nieces and nephews and always welcomed them and the friends of her children into her home.

Ethel learned the principles and skills of good citizenship and cooperation at home, from the examples of her family and at Farmers Union activities. She became a Democrat the day she was born. She was a long-time election judge and was always keenly aware of local, state, and world current affairs.

She participated in many organizations. She was active in the PTA while the children were in school, served as secretary and vice-chairman of Cascade County Central Committee, president of the Sun River Democratic Women's Club, and treasurer of the Cascade County Democratic Women. She was secretary-treasurer of Montana Dairymen's Association for ten years, served as secretary-treasurer of Cascade County Farmers Union, and directed Farmers Union county camps for ten years.

Although active in organizations outside of her home, she maintained a nice balance with her family responsibilities as a gracious hostess and accomplished homemaker, cook, seamstress and decorator. She was always a help and supporter of her husband. Ethel worked alongside Ralph on the farm and was the bookkeeper, parts runner and sometimes milker for the farming enterprise. She and Ralph were one of the co-founders of the Fort Shaw Potato Growers Association and served as a part-time sorter and a full-time accountant for its duration. Ralph served on numerous boards, and she supported him by doing the secretarial and treasurer duties as needed. They had many trips around the United States to attend conferences and meetings associated with their volunteer work.

Her husband fell victim to a brain tumor in October 1991, and she continued to live on the family farm, west of Sun River. They were two months from celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary when he passed away. She assumed his position as a director for 3 Rivers Telephone Cooperative of Fairfield and found it exciting and challenging. Ethel continued to be active in Democratic politics (behind the scenes), in Farmers Union and the Sun River Valley Senior Citizens group, as well as the occasional "grand-child sitting" and farm "go-for” for years to come.

In her 103 years, she enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She loved fishing trips to northern Canada and Alaska with Ralph and friends. She and Ralph loved dancing any chance they had. The Seattle Mariners were her favorite sports team and she followed them closely. Ethel made special quilts for family members and crocheted more afghans than anyone could count. She traveled for pleasure, visited family across the country, and attended many Daniel O’Donnell concerts. A few cruises, trips to England and Finland, and a trans-Canada railway trip were highlights of her traveling years. Ethel loved crossword puzzles and playing cards. She spent many happy hours playing pinocle with friends and family.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ralph Parker, son Jim Parker, daughter-in-law Sharon Parker, brother Charlie Oja, sister Ida Donahue, four nieces, one nephew, and one grandson. She leaves behind daughter Bonnie Andersen (Vernon), son Gary Parker (Marilyn), son Randy Parker (Carrie), and son Bruce Parker (Dawn), 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

Please join her family to celebrate Ethel’s life on Monday, September 7th, 2026, at 12:00 PM at River Valley Fellowship, 301 Largent Street, Sun River, Montana. There will be a luncheon and pie social to follow. The family also invites family and friends to the burial at Sun River Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The family would like to thank the staff of Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield and Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau for the years of compassionate care of their beloved mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Ethel by giving a tribute donation to Montana Farmers Union Foundation for youth programming, the Ralph J. Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund at Montana State University, or a charitable organization of your choice.

