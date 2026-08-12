Obituary: Eula K. Patton

Soft-hearted and stubborn, Eula K. Patton, 91, of Floweree, Montana died peacefully at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana on July 23, 2026.Her son Jack was at her side and she was surrounded by the loving thoughts of her other family members.

Eula Kathryn was born at home in Tina, Missouri on November 3, 1934, the third child of (Charles) Raymond Broyles and Leone (Stewart) Broyles, joining her siblings (David) Chester and Dorothy. Later Eula became a big sister to Norma and Martin.Eula's parents and all her siblings pre-deceased her.

Eula called herself a tomboy and played basketball.She would rather be riding bareback on her favorite horse while reading a book than any place else.Eula excelled at school and graduated as Salutatorian from Tina-Avalon High School in 1952.

On July 19, 1952, Eula married Paul Calvin Patton of Bosworth, Missouri, and began a journey together that spanned 74 years and 4 days.

In November 1953, Eula, Paul, and 2 month old Vivian along with her brother Chester, his wife Marie, and their sons Gary and Bob moved to Montana.The group traveled in a 1953 grain truck and an Oldsmobile.Money was tight and some nights were spent sleeping in the vehicles.Upon arriving in Chouteau County, Eula set about making a home while Paul found work farming and laboring at the smelter.In June 1955, son Jack completed the family.

In 1960 Eula and Paul went to work for Elton and Doris Good.Eula raised chickens to help support the family and sold Patton's Fresh Eggs to Buttreys grocery store.Eula and Paul farmed with the Goods until 1965 when Elton and Doris retired and rented their farm and its equipment to them.Through years of hard work, Eula and Paul grew their business into Golden Acres Farm, which they and their son Jack incorporated in 1975.Golden Acres Farm leased land from Paul Onstad to make the payments on the land they purchased from the Crocketts and the Teeples on Bootlegger Trail.Eula was active in managing the farm until her retirement in 2020.

Eula was active in the Knees Community, serving as an election judge for many years.She had many adventures with the birthday club ladies and with the Chouteau County Trail Riders.Eula always had a horse or two and a dog for company.She hand raised several foals which became some of the tamest horses in the county.She made the best fried chicken and homemade rolls.Eula loved her family, horses, and dogs (although not always in that order).

Eula was a sports fan.She became a CM Russell supporter when Jack started playing basketball in high school.She and Paul hauled CMR cheerleaders to and from basketball games as cheerleaders were not allowed to ride the team bus in the 1970s. Later, Eula became a Fort Benton Longhorn supporter when her granddaughters Jenni and Katee started school.Eula supported CM Russell teams and Fort Benton Longhorn teams until she could no longer travel.Then she followed the teams on local television.

In 2000, Eula and Paul built their dream home on the Crockett place.Eula hosted family and friends on many occasions, including a combination family reunion/50th anniversary celebration in 2002.

Eula is survived by her husband of 74 years, Paul; their daughter, Vivian (Rich) Charlson: their son, Jack (Sharon Anderson) Patton; their granddaughters, Jenni (Tyler) Starman and Katee (Matt) Guderjahn; and their great-grandchildren, Melodie and Owen Starman and Ellie and Brady Guderjahn.

Because it is harvest time, the family held a private burial service at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton, Montana on July 28, 2026.A celebration of Eula's life will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Carter Community Hall.If you wish to honor Eula's life with a memorial, the family suggests a donation to repair fund for the Fort Benton pool.