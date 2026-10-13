Obituary: Evan "EJ" Suek

Evan “EJ” Suek passed away in Great Falls, MT, on October 7th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and treasured memories. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. There are no services planned at this time and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Evan was born on December 13, 1962, in Great Falls, MT where he was also raised. Great Falls remained an important part of his life, and he spent many years living and working in the community he called home. He also resided in Bozeman from 1979 to 2007 before returning to Great Falls, where he lived from 2007 until 2026.

On November 27, 1985, Evan married Tracy Suek (Mora), beginning a marriage that spanned 40 years. Together, they built a family and shared a lifetime of experiences, memories, and adventure. Evan was a devoted husband and a loving father who valued his family above all else.

Evan dedicated his professional life to information technology. He worked in the IT departments at both Montana State University and Great Falls College, where he took pride in his work and the contributions he made to the institutions he served. His knowledge, dedication, and years of experience made his work an important part of his life.

Outside of work, Evan enjoyed the simple pleasures that made life meaningful. He loved listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Whether sharing a conversation, enjoying time together, or simply being in the company of those he loved, EJ appreciated the connections he made with others. He had an easygoing attitude and a genuine love of good conversation, qualities that made him a welcome presence among family, friends, and colleagues.

Above all, Evan will be remembered as a loving father and devoted husband whose presence brought comfort and joy to those around him. His warm personality, relaxed nature, and appreciation for life's everyday moments left a lasting impression on the people who knew him. The memories he created and the love he shared will continue to live on through his family.

Evan is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Tracy Suek; his mother, Sharon Suek; his daughters, Christy Suek, Carly Dunton, and Kimber Onstad; his sister, Rita Suek; and his eight grandchildren, Holden, Izzy, Jayden, Sophie, Joey, Willa, Rogan, and Mavis

He was preceded in death by his father, Elgar Suek.

