Obituary: Gail Lynn Zarr

Gail Lynn Zarr passed away peacefully at Barrett Hospital in Dillon, Montana, on August 28, 2026. Born to John and Zora (Taras) Harant, Gail had nine brothers and sisters.

Gail was born on May 28, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana and grew up in Black Eagle, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School.

On May 30, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ronald Zarr in Black Eagle.

Gail worked at Cascade Electric as a secretary and eventually became a teacher’s assistant for handicapped children. Gail was a 4-H leader for many years and a lifetime member of the Great Falls Flower Growers Club. She was also a member of the Great Falls Snowmobile Club and the Ponderosa Snow Warriors snowmobile club in Lincoln, Montana.

Gail enjoyed gardening, cooking, snowmobiling, four wheeling, and traveling. One of her greatest joys was going to Lincoln to the house she and her husband Ron built.

Gail is survived by her daughter Pam (Kelly) McKeever, her son Ron (Julie) Zarr, and her beloved grandpuppies Maddie, Hank, Porter, and Lager.

Gail was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She has chosen to be cremated. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brundage Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com

