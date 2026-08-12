Obituary: Gary Joseph Baron

Gary Joseph Baron, aged 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. He was born in Great Falls, MT on June 2, 1953 (Coronation of Queen Elizabeth) to parents, Fabian (Chick) Baron and Betty J. (Taras) Baron.

Gary graduated from Great Falls High School and served in the Navy and the Army. He was a hard worker and generously helped many people with whatever was needed, just like his father did. He loved fishing and was part of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana and Montana Warriors On The Water, volunteering his time and boat, fishing equipment, and lots of laughs. He had many “Special Friends” and lots of other friends who will miss him. He came back to Great Falls from Kalispell, MT, where he was working and going to The Flathead Community College, when his father passed on November 11, 2012. They helped each other up to his passing. He was a GOOD SON and person, and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by his 96-year-old mother, Betty; niece, Jennifer Heitman and her children, Kayla and Kyle Smith and his sons, Noah and Paxtin Smith; nephew, Kevin Heitman Jr.; the Taylor families; and many other cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fabian; grandmother, Mae Taras; and grandfather, Tony Taras.

A graveside service will be held on August 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with a luncheon following at Schnider Funeral Home, 1510 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405, at 2:00 p.m. Please call them with any questions at 406-727-1368.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.