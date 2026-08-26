Obituary: Gary L. Gudmundsen

Gary L. Gudmundsen, born in Havre, Montana, on January 24, 1965, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Great Falls, Montana, on August 19, 2026, at the age of 61. He lived life with an open heart and an infectious joy that brought endless laughter to everyone who knew him.

Growing up, he was a master of mischief, once famously convincing his siblings on a family vacation that “mom and dad said it was ok to go play in the water.” Of course, that was far from the truth, resulting not only in everyone getting in big trouble but also spending the entire car ride home completely soaked. He absolutely loved to scare his siblings—a playful habit that continued to the very end. He took great delight in scaring his family by strategically hiding creepy baby dolls throughout the house and behind windows to startle them. He took great joy in making up random songs to make everyone laugh, even though deep down, everyone knew he was lovingly making fun of them. Perhaps his favorite trick of all was trying to make anyone with a weak stomach gag—he didn't even have to say anything at all; just making one little gag noise meant he won, walking away with the biggest smile on his face.

Gary was a true adventurer at heart who loved exploring new places, listening to music, cooking up wonderful meals, and spending quiet days fishing. He was famous for his lighthearted sense of humor, often joking that there was absolutely nothing better than catching a sucker fish, even on the days when he was actually the "sucker" himself, left groaning as the freezing wind that blew across the water.

He was also well known for his dramatic winter grumbling, famously complaining about all the brutal cold and endless Montana snow he had to shovel, all just to jump-start the cherished car he absolutely adored. When the weather got too cold to brave the elements, he channeled his creativity into his passion for making beautiful wood crafts indoors.

Above all else, family was his ultimate purpose. For a man who never had the opportunity for children of his own, he was an amazing father figure. Through his gentle guidance and incredible patience, he was the one who taught many how to ride bikes without training wheels, how to make airplanes, even if they didn't always fly, how to cut up suckerfish to use as bait, how to let go of worries, and he always gave some of the greatest advice. His most precious moments were spent surrounded by the people he loved, sharing stories, and making friends and family laugh. He dedicated his heart to his family, making it his mission to ensure his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews knew exactly how to live life to its absolute fullest. He is already deeply missed by everyone, and he holds a special place in all our hearts. Though he is gone, Gary will continue to live within his family, forever woven into their hearts, stories, and daily lives.

Gary is survived by his brother, Guy Gudmundsen; sisters, Valarie Graff and Gay Wallace; uncle, Ron; aunt, Jeanie; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Judith Gudmundsen; big brother, Ron Gudmundsen; grandparents; and several dear aunts and uncles.

In keeping with Gary’s explicit wishes, no formal services will be held. Instead, his family asks that you honor his vibrant spirit by spending quality time close with your own loved ones, making someone laugh today, choosing to live your own life to the absolute fullest, and remembering to never take life for granted, as the biggest gift one could give was their time.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

