Obituary: Gary L. Murdoch

Gary L. Murdoch passed away on September 21, 2026, at his daughter’s home.

Gary was born to Alice (Dangerfield) and Wallace Murdoch on August 7, 1940. He was the 7th of 9 children.

He graduated from Simms High School in 1958 and went to Northern College in Havre, where he completed his teaching degree in History and Science. He then moved to Broadus, Montana, and began his basketball coaching career. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there and made many lasting friendships. He also coached in Joplin for a while. Then he gave up teaching and coaching and moved to Great Falls.

During this time, Gary joined the Montana Air National Guard and served as a traditional guardsman for 4 years. He served as a member of the Fire Department and was proud of his service to his country.

It was in Great Falls that he met the first love of his life, Wanda Mee. He was determined to remain a bachelor but once he found out she liked to fish, it was all over. They shared 30 years together while they built a beautiful home with lots of flowers and a nice orchard. From this union, he gained two daughters and a son-in-law, Lynn Lee (deceased), Lonnie and Marshall (Stoney) Stoneman, one granddaughter, Kelly (Tom) Gregory and two great-grandsons, Jacob (Maddy) and Jett.

Gary was such a good Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Before he left this world, he made sure that Jacob and Jett would have enough money to pay for college. Education was important to Gary, and he was very generous to his family.

During his marriage to Wanda, he hauled gasoline for Ezzies Wholesale of of Malta. He spent many days driving between Great Falls and Havre. Along the way, he made many good lifelong friends.

In 2007, Wanda passed away from cancer, and Gary was left without his beloved wife and fishing partner.

In 2009, he met his second love, Carol Staudacher from Havre. They were married in 2010, and Gary moved to Havre and began a new life filled with dancing and traveling. They traveled all over Europe and went on many cruises. He spent time getting to know Carol’s family, including her sons, Shane (Brenda) Lemmerding, Jeff (Susan) Lemmerding and Jamie Lemmerding.

They got tired of Havre winters and bought a place in Yuma, Arizona where they wintered for many years. There they made many new friendships. Carol passed away unexpectedly from a stroke in 2023. This left Gary a widower for a second time. He moved back to Great Falls to be close to his daughter’s family.

He is survived by his last brother, Bob Murdoch, as well as several nieces and nephews with whom he had close relationships. He was a good, honest and generous man. He always said that he had such a good life and was blessed in so many ways. He was a great man and will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.

There will be a family get-together planned at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

