Obituary: Gary Michael Pond

Gary Michael Pond passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2026, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughter. After a courageous battle with esophageal cancer, he left this world knowing he was deeply loved and cherished by his family. A memorial service will be held on August 23, 2026, at the Sand Coulee Fire Hall at 11 am.

Born and raised in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Gary grew up with his parents and his three brothers: Charlie, Kenny and his youngest brother, Jack. From an early age, he developed a deep love and appreciation for the outdoors, a passion that would remain with him throughout his life.

Gary was a true outdoorsman. He found joy in hunting, fishing, camping and spending time in nature. Some of his favorite memories were made on fishing trips with his friends and his sons. He especially treasured the many hunting seasons he spent with his son Rick, walking through the wilderness together in search of the perfect shot and creating memories that would last a lifetime.

Family was the most important part of Gary’s life. He raised his three children, Rick, Howard, and Jamie, to whom he dedicated himself to providing for and protecting them. There was nothing he would not do for his wife or his family. His love was shown through his actions, his hard work and the countless ways he was always there when they needed him.

Gary met the love of his life, LeAnn, on St. Patrick’s Day in 1979. Six months later, on September 10, 1979, they were married. Their marriage was a testament to true love, commitment and partnership. They spent the next 46 years together, building a life filled with love, family and memories. His devotion to LeAnn was evident every day, and their bond remained strong through all of life’s challenges.

Professionally, Gary dedicated many years of hard work to Pacific Recycling, where he was a valued employee until his retirement in 2019.

In March 2025, Gary was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. After fighting through treatment and being told he was cancer-free in November 2025, the cancer returned aggressively in March 2026. Through it all, he faced his journey with strength and courage, surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Gary will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, loyal friend, hardworking provider and a man who found happiness in the simple things: time spent outdoors, a day fishing, a hunt with his son and moments with the people he loved most.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and memories that will live on through his family and friends.

Gary’s family would like to extend a huge thank-you to all who came to celebrate his 69th birthday. He had a good day and was surprised by the number of people who came to celebrate him while he was still with us.

Gary is survived by his wife LeAnn Pond, children Jamie Burton (Chris), Rick Pond (Jacque), and Howard Pond (Jessica). His brother Jack Pond and his sister in law Linda Pond. His in-laws, Larry Koch, Bob Koch (Bea), and Ann Koch. His 7 grandchildren: Alec Burton, Sydnee Dryden, Kaleigh Pond, Te’a Pond, Lynsie Pond, Aubrey Pond, and Jameson Pond. His 2 great-grandchildren, Grant and Hallie Dryden. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Florence Pond, and his two brothers, Kenny and Charlie.

