Obituary: Gary Robert Greytak

Gary Robert Greytak was born on June 17, 1962, in Havre, MT to Robert and Donna Greytak of Hingham, MT. Gary was the fourth of eight children. Gary passed from this earth into heaven on October 8, 2026, due to natural causes. Per Gary’s request, his body was donated to Montana State University through the Montana Body Donation Program for the purposes of scientific medical research and education.

Gary was raised on the family farm north of Hingham. He enjoyed his childhood; he loved his siblings as evidenced by the many stories they have shared of all the fun they had together. Gary graduated in the last graduating class of Hingham High School in 1980. Upon graduation from high school Gary moved to Helena and earned a diesel mechanic’s degree from Helena Vo-Tech and was employed as a diesel mechanic in Shelby, MT for several years. After recovering from an accident at work, Gary returned to college at Northern Montana College and earned a BS in Business. While living in Havre, Gary was employed with The United Way, Erickson Baldwin Insurance, Havre Public Schools, and the State of Montana Revenue Department.

In 1992, Gary married Diana Kay Loftus. They raised their two sons, Alex and Nadir in Havre, MT. While in Havre, Gary was very active in his boys’ lives, the community, with his friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Gary served in the churches he attended as elder and deacon at various times, and in many other capacities. Gary loved working on cars, competed in many demolition derbies, was an avid hunter, and busy with anything that involved the great outdoors always taking his sons with him. Gary and Diana enjoyed traveling. Two of his favorite trips were to Kazakhstan to adopt their sons and a trip to Alaska. Gary was a friend to all. One of Gary’s friends stated, “he was one of the best and kindest men on earth.”

Gary loved his wife Diana with all his being; it was clear to all who knew Gary, that Diana was his true love. Gary loved his sons well and was so happy and blessed to be their dad. Gary’s first love of all was Jesus. All that Gary was to everyone in his life flowed out of his relationship with Jesus Christ.

In 2009, Gary’s life took a new path when he was diagnosed with progressive MS. The progression of this illness led Gary and Diana to move to Great Falls, MT where Gary could continue his employment at a desk position with the State of Montana and receive the medical treatment needed for the illness. Gary continued to live life well, with his sharp mind and quick wit never dulling. Gary was blessed to live a joyful life even after the illness forced him into early retirement at the age of 53 in the fall of 2015. Gary’s days remained full, with his daily Bible reading, studies, prayer groups, friends, and of course the love and laughter he shared with Diana. Gary held a passion for the Word of God and gifted Bibles to friends.

Gary’s church family, First Alliance of Great Falls, went beyond the call of duty, walking this journey with Gary; caring for and loving him and Diana so well and they continue to care for her still. Gary and Diana were supported throughout the progression of this illness by Gary’s extended family, Diana’s extended family, and many faithful friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Robert Greytak; his father and mother-in-law, Kermit and Loretta Loftus; and his three babies that he has now met in heaven. Gary is survived by his wife of 34 years, Diana; his son, Alex Greytak and grandson Lucas; his son Nadir (Talia) Greytak, and child, his mother, Donna Greytak, and his siblings Jean (Gary) Dale, Joe (Tami) Greytak, Barb (Bill) Carroll,

Tim Greytak, Nancy (Ken) Wells, Anita (Jim) Dunnigan, Laurie (Mike) Fox. Gary is also survived by brothers-in-law, Dean (Lori) Loftus and Doran (Sally) Loftus; numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly; and Dennis Belcher, longtime caregiver and friend.

The family’s wish is that all friends know that Gary enjoyed a life well-lived. He was such a godly example, always willing to help someone in need. Because of Gary’s love for the Word of God, any donations should be given to the Gideons.

The memorial service for Gary will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Alliance in Great Falls, MT. For those unable to attend, you may view the service at the following link:

Gary’s ashes will be placed alongside his father’s place of rest in the spring. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

