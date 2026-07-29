Obituary: Gary Stewart

Gary Stewart, aged 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. He was born on October 31, 1938, to Miller (Bud) and Marjorie (Holtz) Stewart of Great Falls. Shortly after graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1956, he joined the United States Navy and served our country aboard two aircraft carriers. The Kearsarge and Oriskany.

After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Great Falls, where he married the love of his life, Beverly (Johnston), in 1963.

They built a home on Riverview Drive and raised four children. His chosen profession was firefighting, and he served with the Great Falls Fire Department for 30 years, retiring as a Battalion Chief. He also worked at the Great Falls Sporting Goods Co. and Chief Distributors. He proudly taught Hunter Safety Education for 35 years.

Upon his retirement, Gary took up checkering and refinishing gunstocks. This hobby funded his passion for shooting and fine-tuning rifles to sub-MOA. He also joined the Swinging Seniors singing group and performed around town, bringing joy to many people with his choice of songs that changed with each season or holiday. He made many friends with his participation.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman who hunted, fished and backpacked all over Montana, starting at a young age. His favorite place to be was the mountains. He shared that love of the outdoors with his children as they were growing up. There were many hunting excursions, camping trips as well as fishing and hiking trips to various destinations all across Montana. Once grandchildren came along, they too were included in those adventures and life lessons. He and Bev spent many miles traveling to visit and spend time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even traveling as far away as Japan to visit.

Gary was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa, as well as a friend to many. He and Beverly celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in May. They navigated life always together through all the trials and challenges as well as the adventures, always hand in hand. As he used to say, “Never a dull moment!” Together, they built a home and a beautiful family.

He was a man of great integrity, humor and kindness. He never met anyone with whom he couldn’t strike up a conversation or share a joke, a piece of sage wisdom, or a sarcastic comment.

A rosary will be held on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., and a funeral liturgy will be held at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Ann’s Cathedral, 715 3rd Ave, N., Great Falls. A luncheon will follow immediately in the adjoining Heisey Community Center. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; children, Joel (Barbara), Jill, and Paul (Michelle); sister Nancy; brother, Gene (Barb); grandchildren, Jennifer (Tyler), Jessica, Morgan Kahley (Andrew), Kathryn (Tristan), Jacob, Adam, Steven, and Rosalie; along with his great-grandchildren, Paxton, Mica and Finley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jodi, and siblings, Dale and Penny. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends and all who knew him. Hopefully, his memory will bring a smile and a chuckle to you as you remember him with us and all that he brought to this world. Let the shenanigans continue and help others just like he did. We love you, Gary, Dad, Grandpa, Poppa.

The family requests donations to the Great Falls Rescue Mission or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

