Genevieve Nelson Armour

Genevieve Nelson Armour, 79, of Grass Range, Montana, passed away on November 17, 2026, in Lewistown. She was born on February 12, 1947, in Lewistown, Montana, to William and Edith Nelson.

Genevieve graduated from high school in Stanford, Montana, and went on to earn a nursing degree from Montana State University. She received a commission as a nurse in the United States Army and eventually attained the rank of captain. While serving, she became the first known woman in Army history to have a child and remain on active duty, a distinction that reflected the determination she brought to everything she did.

She married John Armour, and together they raised two sons Bryon and Russ. Genevieve continued her education, earning two master's degrees in nursing from the Medical College of Georgia (MCG). While in Atlanta, Georgia, she founded a SIDS foundation to support families. Her career in nursing spanned many roles: she taught as a nursing professor at the University of Wyoming and Pikes Peak Community College, and she served as Director of Nursing at multiple hospitals, drug rehabilitation centers, and nursing homes. She was also an active member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Genevieve always took charge, and she never stopped stressing to those around her the importance of getting an education. She loved cooking for her family, and she did not miss a single episode of Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed cross-country camping trips and spent many happy years on a small ranch in Grass Range raising her few Tennessee Walking Horses along with a mule and donkey. Genevieve treasured and was proud of her ability to remain independent as a disabled person while continuing to live by herself on the ranch. In later years, most time was spent keeping up with news while sewing baby blankets for all the newborn members of the family as they arrived.

Genevieve is survived by her son, William Bryon Armour, and his wife, Jennifer; her grandsons, Bradley Vincent Armour (Angie), Jeffery Nicholas (Julliana) Armour and Dillon Matheson; her great-grandchildren, Luke Russell Armour and Lynden Sophia Armour; her brother, John Nelson (Terry); her sisters, Alice (Robert) Copenhaver and Betty (Doug) Boyce; and the many many nieces and nephews around the country and their children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell Armour; her son, Charles Russell Armour; her parents, William and Edith Nelson; her brothers, Fred Nelson, Stanley Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, and Earl Sykes; her nephew, Big Jim Nelson; and her brothers-in-law, Slim and Pete Armour.

A woman of quiet Christian faith, Genevieve spent her life caring for others, in uniform, in the classroom, and at the family table. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is at peace and reunited with those she loved who went before her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Genevieve’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

