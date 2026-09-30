Obituary: George Allen Chord

George Allen Chord, 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 17, 2026.

George was born on July 28, 1953, to Calvin and Eloise Chord. He proudly served in the United States Navy before continuing his education in Havre, Montana, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Following his studies, he built a fulfilling career as an engineer in the construction industry, dedicatedly spending 30 years with the same company.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

