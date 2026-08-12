Obituary: Gerald (“Jerry”) Abbie Kavlie

Gerald (“Jerry”) Abbie Kavlie was born on October 16, 1945, Leonard and Dagny (Brujhell) Kavlie of Dunsieth, North Dakota were his parents. Jerry gave his life to Jesus when he was a child. God and family were the most important part of his life.

He met the love of his life, Arlys (Vagle) Kavlie, in 1967. They married in December of 1968 and proceeded to have two children. They have built a beautiful life together for nearly 58 years. Every family event was full of love and laughter with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren around. At every meal, sat down at the dinner table, he made sure to lead us in prayer for the food and to thank God for it.

Jerry and Arlys owned and operated an asphalt maintenance company, serving Great Falls and the surrounding areas for 42 years, before selling it to their daughter and one of the granddaughters. They diligently sought the Lord to direct their business, family and life.

The most important part of Jerry’s life were relationships with his family and the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. You could often find Jerry reading his Bible, singing songs to Jesus, and having time with the Lord. He loved to sing to Jesus with his beautiful, and powerful voice. He was always willing to pray for and share the love of Jesus with anyone in need, at any time. He would want to you know Jesus too!

Jerry is survived by his wife, Arlys (Vagle) Kavlie; children, Pamela Kavlie and Brett Kavlie; grandchildren, Preston (Katiee), Sydne (Wyatt), Zoe, Gracie (Hunter), Lizzie (Emmanuel) and Jaden; and his 8 beautiful great-grandchildren, Curtis (Elaine) Kavlie, (Grace) Abrahamson, Don (Marlene) Abrahamson, (Ron) and Elaine Wagers, Norman (Jeanie) Abrahamson; many nieces and nephews; and loving family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by Leonard and Dagny Kavlie; Carl and Violet Abrahamson; Hampton (Ethel) Kavlie; Duane (Phyllis) Kavlie; Clayton Abrahamson; Alice Beckton and Helen Meyer; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Service and reception to be held at Central Assembly, 2001 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.