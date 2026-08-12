Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Francis Kinsella

Gerald (Jerry) Francis Kinsella passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2026, in Havre, MT, surrounded by loved ones. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose kindness, wisdom, and faith touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Jerry was born to Joe and Elizabeth “Bette” Kinsella on May 29th, 1941, and grew up on the family ranch south of Faber School in the Bear Paw Mountains. Jerry lived a life defined by hard work, integrity, service, and compassion. He took great pride in providing for his family and was always willing to lend a hand to folks in need. He spent 30 years working for Triangle Telephone while farming and ranching at home, which he continued to do right up to the end.

Jerry was involved with multiple service organizations and volunteer groups throughout the years. He believed in treating everyone with respect and generosity, leaving a lasting impression with both his words and his actions.

Family was at the center of Jerry’s life, and he always enjoyed spending time with them over holidays, family meals, birthdays, construction sites, brandings, or just about any reason at all to gather and tell stories. His warm smile, and unwavering support will be deeply missed, and fondly remembered.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Laura; their four children, Tim and Michelle Kinsella, Mike and Heidi Kinsella, Kirk and Kate Kinsella, and Frank and Janna (Kinsella) Munson; along with his 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who all loved and cherished their time with Grandpa Jerry. He is also survived by his siblings Ron, Bob (Sanda), Patricia Holman, Larry (Judy), and Lois Frerck.

A prayer vigil service will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. with his Funeral mass Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Burial with veteran honors will be held at Cottonwood Cemetery immediately following the funeral and then a luncheon will be served in the St. Jude's Parish Center following the graveside services. Jerry’s family has suggested memorial donations be made in his memory to St. Jude School, St. Jude Catholic Church for the stained glass windows or to a memorial of the donor's choice.