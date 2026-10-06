Obituary: Gerda Christa Jermann

Gerda Christa Jermann, lovingly known as “Oma,” passed away surrounded by family on October 1, 2026, at the age of 80.

Gerda was born on December 9, 1945, in Memmingen, Germany, where she was also raised. On May 5, 1967, she married James R. Jermann in New York.

Gerda worked as a seamstress and in laundry services and was a homemaker. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, gardening, going for walks, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught those she loved to speak their minds with unfiltered honesty and stand up for themselves. Even the familiar ways she said hello and goodbye will remain treasured memories. Her family will forever cherish the memories they shared with her.

She was survived by her son, Donnie Jermann of Great Falls, Montana; her daughter, Sue Smith of Black Eagle, Montana; her siblings, Georg, Helmut and Irmgard Wiebel of Germany; her grandchildren, Jackie, Brett, and Lynnsey of Great Falls, Montana; and her great-grandchildren, Dixie, Hunter, and Walker.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Wiebel (Schwarz), her father, Xavier Wiebel, and her spouse, Jay Jermann.

