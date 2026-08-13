Obituary: Geroge J. Kunz

Geroge J. Kunz 1947-2026

He is free at last. Free from the constraints of men. Free from his tortured mind and damaged body. He now knows the ultimate mystery of life. He is where we all came from and knows when we all return.

Born in Germany in 1947, his family immigrated to Lynchburg, Virginia in 1949. They later moved to Great Falls, where his uncle’s family lived. George attended local schools and graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1965. He attended the College of Great Falls and was accepted by Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles to pursue a Master of Fine Arts Degree. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968, was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and served as radioman on the U.S.S. John R. Perry during the Vietnam War. He worked various jobs in Wisconsin and eventually returned to Great Falls, where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree at the College of Great Falls. He enjoyed collecting old books and vintage items, along with refurbishing furniture and participating for a number of years in various flea markets and trade shows, including the annual Gun and Antique Show.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law. He is survived by his sister, Jo McDonough and cousins in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany and Poland.

George suffered a traumatic brain injury on June 13, from a fall while walking near his home. He died at Peace Hospice on August 12, 2026. Interment of ashes in Mount Olivet Cemetery next to his family.

Please visit www.OconnorFuneralHome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of George. Donations to Peace Hospice or your choice. “We are but a moment’s sunlight fading in the grass…”

Kochany Jerzyku, życzę Ci wiecznej radości.

Wróć po mnie w godzinie mojej śmierci. Kocham Cię.

