Obituary: Gloria Lucero

Gloria Lucero, aged 58, passed away on August 22, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on November 13, 1967, in Butte, Montana.

Gloria will be remembered with love by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Whisper “Cece” Edmonds and Destiny Edmonds, and by her son, Arley Edmonds. She is also survived by her mother, Cheryl Scwartz-Daniels, and by her sisters, Ginger Lucero, Raylene Lucero, and Robin Singleton. Their love and connection remain a lasting part of her life and memory.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

